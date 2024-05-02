20-Yr-Old Mowed Down by Train While Making Reel On Track in Roorkee

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

20-Yr-Old Mowed Down by Train While Making Reel On Track in Roorkee
Vaishali (20) was making a social media reel with her friend along the railway track when a train hit her and she died on the spot. Police said the case is being investigated.

Roorkee: A 20-year-old woman died after being run over by a train while making a social media reel along the railway track in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Wednesday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place at Rahimpur railway gate near Shivpuram Colony in Roorkee. Deceased, Vaishali (20), a resident of Haripur Tongia village of Buggawala police station area, lived with her maternal uncle, Naresh, at Shivapuram Colony in Roorkee Ganganahar Kotwali area.

According to police, Vaishali had gone to Rahimpur railway gate near Shivpuram Colony with her friend last evening. Vaishali stood on the tracks while her friend was beside her. Both of them were so engrossed in making the reel that they did not notice the Saharanpur-bound train approaching.

The train hit Vaishali and she succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Vaishali's friend rushed home to inform her family about the accident. On receiving information, a team from Ganganahar police station reached the spot and sent the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Ganganahar police station in-charge, inspector Govind Kumar said two women were making social media reels along the side of the railway track when a train from Haridwar to Saharanpur hit one of them. The woman died on the spot and a probe has been launched in this connection, Kumar said adding that the body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem.

