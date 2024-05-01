20-Yr-Old Accidentally Shoots Self Dead While Making Reel in Rajasthan's Kota

20-Yr-Old Accidentally Shoots Self Dead While Making Instagram Reel in Rajasthan's Kota

A youth was making a reel with a gun when the trigger was accidentally pulled and he succumbed to bullet injuries at around 3 pm in Kota. Probe is on to find how he got the gun.

Kota: A 20-year-old youth accidentally shot himself dead while making an Instagram reel with a gun in Kota, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 3 pm near Maharishi Gautam Community Hall in Ghatotkach Circle under Mahavir Nagar police station area of the city. The deceased, identified as Yashwant, hailed from Manohar police station area of Jhalawar district. He used to earn his living by doing odd jobs with friends in Kota.

Deputy superintendent of police, Kota City, Manish Sharma said Yashwant and his friends were shooting a fake firing video when the trigger was accidentally pulled. Yashwant suffered bullet injuries and was rushed to the new hospital of the Medical College, where he was declared brought dead.

On receiving information about the incident, Sharma and Mahavir Nagar police station officer Mahendra Maru reached the spot along with their teams. Also, a forensic team was called for investigation.

Sharma said the youth died due to bullet injury. His body has been shifted to the mortuary and his family members have been informed.

According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the youth died due to accidental firing but a probe is underway. Investigations are on to ascertain as to how and from where Yashwant and his friends manage to get the gun, police added.

