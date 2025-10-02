ETV Bharat / state

20-Year-Old Student Found Dead In PG Room In Rajasthan’s Kota; Police Suspect Suicide

Kota: A 20-year-old student from Delhi who was preparing for medical entrance exams allegedly died by suicide in Sector 2 in the Vigyan Nagar Police Station limits, police said on Thursday.

According to the Station House Officer, Mukesh Meena, a student from Delhi staying on the ground floor of a rented accommodation was found dead on Wednesday evening by the landlord who stays on the upper floor of the apartment. Police have taken the student's body into custody and placed it in the MBS Hospital mortuary.

“Based on the documents found in the PG room, the deceased has been identified as Lucky Choudhary, who was studying at a local coaching institute till last year, though his present status is yet to be ascertained”, said DSP Lokendra Paliwal.

Choudhary had locked the room from inside, which the police broke open. The exact reason behind Choudhary taking the extreme step is not known yet, the officer said.