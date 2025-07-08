ETV Bharat / state

20-Year-Old Postman Mauled To Death By Bear While Delivering Mail In Uttarakhand

Bageshwar: In another incident of human-wildlife conflict, a 20-year-old postman died after being attacked by a wild bear while he was delivering mail in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district. The deceased, identified as Yash Sharma, was a resident of Haryana, police said.

The incident reportedly took place on the Bageshwar-Munsiyari road on Tuesday when Yash left the post office to deliver mails in a nearby village. While he was riding his bicycle, a wild bear suddenly began chasing him. Speeding his bicycle, Yash tried to escape an attack but unfortunately lost his balance and fell into a ditch along with his bicycle.

The wild animal followed him down and attacked him inside the ditch, leading to his death on the spot. Receiving information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel reached the spot and recovered Yash's body from the ditch. The body has been handed over to the police, who have informed his family members and are completing necessary formalities.