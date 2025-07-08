ETV Bharat / state

20-Year-Old Postman Mauled To Death By Bear While Delivering Mail In Uttarakhand

A 20-year-old postman from Haryana was mauled to death by a wild bear while delivering mail in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district.

20-Year-Old Postman Mauled To Death By Bear While Delivering Mail In Uttarakhand
Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST

Bageshwar: In another incident of human-wildlife conflict, a 20-year-old postman died after being attacked by a wild bear while he was delivering mail in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district. The deceased, identified as Yash Sharma, was a resident of Haryana, police said.

The incident reportedly took place on the Bageshwar-Munsiyari road on Tuesday when Yash left the post office to deliver mails in a nearby village. While he was riding his bicycle, a wild bear suddenly began chasing him. Speeding his bicycle, Yash tried to escape an attack but unfortunately lost his balance and fell into a ditch along with his bicycle.

The wild animal followed him down and attacked him inside the ditch, leading to his death on the spot. Receiving information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel reached the spot and recovered Yash's body from the ditch. The body has been handed over to the police, who have informed his family members and are completing necessary formalities.

"The body bore multiple injury marks, caused by the bear attack. The body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to the family after the autopsy," an official said.

Locals have alleged that man-animal conflicts have risen in the state drastically. Recently, in Uttarkashi district, a leopard had triggered panic in the region by attacking motorcyclists on the highway.

