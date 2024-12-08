ETV Bharat / state

20 Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured In Two Separate Accidents In Kerala

Kottayam/Pathanamthitta: At least 15 persons from Tamil Nadu were injured when a minibus carrying them Sabarimala pilgrims overturned on Sunday morning near Koruthodu Kosadi Kottayam, police said. The accident occurred when the bus lost control, causing it to overturn across the road.

The bus with more than 17 passengers onboard was returning to Mavittam in Erode, Tamil Nadu. The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mundakayam. All the injured are currently receiving treatment and are set to be stable. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the accident took place on a road that is prone to such mishaps. They demanded that immediate steps be taken to avoid such accidents in the future.

The annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala began on November 17, marking the start of the Mandala-Makaravilakku festivities that draw millions of devotees over two months.

Ayyappa Devotee's Car Burnt

In another tragic incident on Sunday, a car in which Ayyappa devotees from Telangana were returning after visiting Sabarimala caught fire after a crash in Kerala, injuring five devotees. However, none of them sustained serious injuries.