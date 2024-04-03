20 monkeys found dead in water tank in Telangana

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

20 monkeys found dead in water tank in Telangana

At least 20 monkeys fell into the water tank located in Nandikonda Municipality of the district. The water tank is an old structure with a tin roof which was slightly opened.

Hyderabad: Carcasses of 20 monkeys were found in a water tank in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday. The monkeys had fallen into the water tank located in Nandikonda Municipality of the district, while trying to drink water in it and drowned, they said.

The water tank is an old structure with tin roof which was slightly opened, they added. People residing in the vicinity alerted the authorities after a foul smell emanated from the tank. Later, municipality workers found the monkeys dead inside the tank and removed the carcasses. A case was registered and investigation is on, police said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.