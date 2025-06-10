Rs 7.5L Cr Investments, 20 Lakh Jobs In Five Years: Karnataka Govt Launches 'Uthpadana Manthana' To Boost State's Manufacturing Growth

Bengaluru: The Congress-led Karnataka Government on Tuesday hosted the first edition of 'Uthpadana Manthana', a post-Invest Karnataka 2025 initiative designed to fast-track the state's vision of becoming India's premier manufacturing hub.
The day-long conclave served as a strategic platform to engage directly with industry leaders and co-create a clear, actionable roadmap for industrial growth.
The conclave brought together around 80 senior executives of nearly 60 companies across key sectors, who engaged in focused discussions around six priority areas identified by the Government. The discussions reportedly revolved around (i) Aerospace & Defence (including Space Tech and Drones), (ii) Electronics and Semiconductors, (iii) Capital Goods and Robotics, (iv) Auto & Electric Vehicles, (v) Technical and MMF-based Textiles, and (vi) Consumer Products such as FMCG, footwear and toys.
State Industries Minister MB Patil said, 'Uthpadana Manthana' reflects the State Government's commitment to transform Karnataka into a global manufacturing powerhouse. "This initiative goes beyond policy discussions. It is about working directly with industry leaders to co-create practical and high-impact solutions. The insights on improving infrastructure, streamlining clearances, and building talent pipelines given by the industry leaders will shape the state government's immediate action plan," he added.
"Karnataka already stands tall - 2nd in per capita GSDP and income, 4th in SGST collection, and a national leader in aerospace, electronics, EV, R&D, and capital goods. This progress didn't begin yesterday - it has been made possible over decades through visionary leadership, a highly skilled workforce, and lakhs of entrepreneurs and innovators who have built a world-class ecosystem with their trust, investments, and relentless drive. Together, they represent the true spirit of Advantage Karnataka - a state ready to lead the next era of global manufacturing," he remarked.
“Uthpadhana Manthana” is more than just a dialogue — it is Karnataka’s first thought leadership platform dedicated to shaping the future of manufacturing in our state.— M B Patil (@MBPatil) June 10, 2025
This unique CEO Conclave brings together the brightest minds from across industries to reflect, ideate, and… pic.twitter.com/q9brzsReQd
Further, the minister highlighted that the broader objective of 'Uthpadana Manthana' is aligned with the state's vision to attract Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments and create 20 lakh job opportunities over the next five years.
The Government is also focused on scaling up merchandise exports by leveraging free trade warehousing zones, export-oriented industrial parks and faster port access, the minister said.
Among the eminent industry leaders who participated in the discussions were Prashant Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel, Aravind Melligeri, Chairman, Aequs, Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics, Avinash Avula, Country President, Applied Materials and Harish Hanagudu, Managing Director, Krones.