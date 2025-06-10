ETV Bharat / state

Rs 7.5L Cr Investments, 20 Lakh Jobs In Five Years: Karnataka Govt Launches 'Uthpadana Manthana' To Boost State's Manufacturing Growth

Bengaluru: The Congress-led Karnataka Government on Tuesday hosted the first edition of 'Uthpadana Manthana', a post-Invest Karnataka 2025 initiative designed to fast-track the state's vision of becoming India's premier manufacturing hub.

The day-long conclave served as a strategic platform to engage directly with industry leaders and co-create a clear, actionable roadmap for industrial growth.

The conclave brought together around 80 senior executives of nearly 60 companies across key sectors, who engaged in focused discussions around six priority areas identified by the Government. The discussions reportedly revolved around (i) Aerospace & Defence (including Space Tech and Drones), (ii) Electronics and Semiconductors, (iii) Capital Goods and Robotics, (iv) Auto & Electric Vehicles, (v) Technical and MMF-based Textiles, and (vi) Consumer Products such as FMCG, footwear and toys.

State Industries Minister MB Patil said, 'Uthpadana Manthana' reflects the State Government's commitment to transform Karnataka into a global manufacturing powerhouse. "This initiative goes beyond policy discussions. It is about working directly with industry leaders to co-create practical and high-impact solutions. The insights on improving infrastructure, streamlining clearances, and building talent pipelines given by the industry leaders will shape the state government's immediate action plan," he added.