ETV Bharat / state

20 Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak At Rajasthan Pump Station

The gas leak is believed to have been caused due to the malfunction of the valve of the gas container.

20 Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak At Rajasthan Pump Station
20 Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak At Rajasthan Pump Station (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ajmer: At least 20 people were taken ill due to chlorine gas leakage at a water works pump station in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident unfolded at Masaniya Water Works Pump Station located in Kishangarh area of the district.

Subdivision Officer Nisha Saharan informed that the leakage was caused due to malfunction of the valve in the chlorine gas container at the pump station. Due to the gas leakage, 20 locals were taken to the Government YN Hospital for treatment after they complained of difficulty in breathing and burning sensation in the eyes, Saharan said, adding the administration banned movement within one kilometer radius of the pump station area.

Rescuers on standby after chlorine gas leak at Rajasthan pump station
Rescuers on standby after chlorine gas leak at Rajasthan pump station (ETV Bharat)

As soon as the incident was reported, Additional District Collector Gajendra Singh Rathore reached the spot and took stock of the situation. After about three hours of hectic efforts, the leak could be controlled. The NDRF team also reached the spot and started relief work even as the medical department undertook a survey by going door to door in the area at night itself.

MLA Vikas Chaudhary visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured and asked the administration to ensure all possible help to the affected.

20 Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak At Rajasthan Pump Station
20 Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak At Rajasthan Pump Station (ETV Bharat)

CO Rural Umesh Gautam, NDRF Commandant Yogesh, and other police officers were also present on the spot.

Ajmer: At least 20 people were taken ill due to chlorine gas leakage at a water works pump station in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident unfolded at Masaniya Water Works Pump Station located in Kishangarh area of the district.

Subdivision Officer Nisha Saharan informed that the leakage was caused due to malfunction of the valve in the chlorine gas container at the pump station. Due to the gas leakage, 20 locals were taken to the Government YN Hospital for treatment after they complained of difficulty in breathing and burning sensation in the eyes, Saharan said, adding the administration banned movement within one kilometer radius of the pump station area.

Rescuers on standby after chlorine gas leak at Rajasthan pump station
Rescuers on standby after chlorine gas leak at Rajasthan pump station (ETV Bharat)

As soon as the incident was reported, Additional District Collector Gajendra Singh Rathore reached the spot and took stock of the situation. After about three hours of hectic efforts, the leak could be controlled. The NDRF team also reached the spot and started relief work even as the medical department undertook a survey by going door to door in the area at night itself.

MLA Vikas Chaudhary visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured and asked the administration to ensure all possible help to the affected.

20 Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak At Rajasthan Pump Station
20 Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak At Rajasthan Pump Station (ETV Bharat)

CO Rural Umesh Gautam, NDRF Commandant Yogesh, and other police officers were also present on the spot.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHLORINE GAS LEAKAGEAJMER CHLORINE GAS LEAKRAJASTHAN CHLORINE GAS LEAKAGE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.