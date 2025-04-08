Ajmer: At least 20 people were taken ill due to chlorine gas leakage at a water works pump station in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident unfolded at Masaniya Water Works Pump Station located in Kishangarh area of the district.

Subdivision Officer Nisha Saharan informed that the leakage was caused due to malfunction of the valve in the chlorine gas container at the pump station. Due to the gas leakage, 20 locals were taken to the Government YN Hospital for treatment after they complained of difficulty in breathing and burning sensation in the eyes, Saharan said, adding the administration banned movement within one kilometer radius of the pump station area.

Rescuers on standby after chlorine gas leak at Rajasthan pump station (ETV Bharat)

As soon as the incident was reported, Additional District Collector Gajendra Singh Rathore reached the spot and took stock of the situation. After about three hours of hectic efforts, the leak could be controlled. The NDRF team also reached the spot and started relief work even as the medical department undertook a survey by going door to door in the area at night itself.

MLA Vikas Chaudhary visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured and asked the administration to ensure all possible help to the affected.

20 Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak At Rajasthan Pump Station (ETV Bharat)

CO Rural Umesh Gautam, NDRF Commandant Yogesh, and other police officers were also present on the spot.