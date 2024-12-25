ETV Bharat / state

20 Cheetahs From South Africa Will Reach Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary

A delegation from Kenya reviewed the arrangements at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, which will be the new home for 20 cheetahs from South Africa.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Bhopal: Soon Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in western Madhya Pradesh will become home for 20 cheetahs from South Africa. With the inclusion of these cheetahs, its total count will be 44. South Africa has already approved Government of India's proposal to bring the cheetahs.

The Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary is making preparations for accommodating the cheetahs. Additional chief secretary of forest department Ashok Varnwal said, "Approval has been received to bring 20 cheetahs from South Africa to Madhya Pradesh and the process will be completed in the next few months. There are 10 male cheetahs and 10 female."

It is believed that these cheetahs will arrive in Madhya Pradesh within six months. After being brought to Madhya Pradesh, these cheetahs will be kept in big enclosures in Kuno Palpar and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuaries. After helping these cheetahs to get acquainted with the environment, they will be released in the forests before attaching radio collars to their neck for tracking their movements.

Recently, 18 male and 10 female cheetals have been released in Gandhi Sagar from Kanha National Park. This apart, 434 deer have also been released in Gandhi Sagar, out of which, 120 are male and 314 female.

A delegation from Kenya has already reviewed the arrangements for the new home of the cheetahs. Varnwal said that preparations at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary are at the final round.

