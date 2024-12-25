ETV Bharat / state

20 Cheetahs From South Africa Will Reach Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary

Bhopal: Soon Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in western Madhya Pradesh will become home for 20 cheetahs from South Africa. With the inclusion of these cheetahs, its total count will be 44. South Africa has already approved Government of India's proposal to bring the cheetahs.

The Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary is making preparations for accommodating the cheetahs. Additional chief secretary of forest department Ashok Varnwal said, "Approval has been received to bring 20 cheetahs from South Africa to Madhya Pradesh and the process will be completed in the next few months. There are 10 male cheetahs and 10 female."

It is believed that these cheetahs will arrive in Madhya Pradesh within six months. After being brought to Madhya Pradesh, these cheetahs will be kept in big enclosures in Kuno Palpar and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuaries. After helping these cheetahs to get acquainted with the environment, they will be released in the forests before attaching radio collars to their neck for tracking their movements.