ETV Bharat / state

2-Yr-Old Raped By Neighbour In Azamgarh, Accused Arrested

Minor girl was playing outside her house last afternoon when her neighbour lured her to his room and allegedly raped her, a police personnel said.

2-Yr-Old Raped By Neighbour In Azamgarh, Accused Arrested
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Azamgarh: A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 27-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's ​​Azamgarh district, police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned, they added.

The incident took place in Powai police station area of ​​Azamgarh at around 5 pm on Thursday. The minor's father told police that his daughter was playing outside the house when he suddenly heard her screaming. He immediately came out of his room and went to the next house after hearing cries from that room.

Upon entering the room, he saw the accused sexually assaulting the minor while she was screaming. Seeing the man entering the room, the accused ran away from the spot.

He immediately informed the police after which, cops reached the spot and took the father-daughter to the Powai police station. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's father, a case was registered against the neighbour, Indresh, and the girl was sent to the district hospital for medical examination.

According to the complainant, the accused had taken the girl to his room on some pretext, where he allegedly raped her.

SP Rural Chirag Jain said a complaint of rape was received at Powai police station and the girl has been sent to the hospital for medical examination. A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, Jain added.

Read More:

  1. Gujarat Congress Seeks Justice For 6-Year-old Girl, Who Was Molested and Killed
  2. 'Blackmailed With Obscene Pictures', Girl Student Repeatedly Raped By Tuition Teacher In Uttarakhand: Police

Azamgarh: A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 27-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's ​​Azamgarh district, police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned, they added.

The incident took place in Powai police station area of ​​Azamgarh at around 5 pm on Thursday. The minor's father told police that his daughter was playing outside the house when he suddenly heard her screaming. He immediately came out of his room and went to the next house after hearing cries from that room.

Upon entering the room, he saw the accused sexually assaulting the minor while she was screaming. Seeing the man entering the room, the accused ran away from the spot.

He immediately informed the police after which, cops reached the spot and took the father-daughter to the Powai police station. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's father, a case was registered against the neighbour, Indresh, and the girl was sent to the district hospital for medical examination.

According to the complainant, the accused had taken the girl to his room on some pretext, where he allegedly raped her.

SP Rural Chirag Jain said a complaint of rape was received at Powai police station and the girl has been sent to the hospital for medical examination. A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, Jain added.

Read More:

  1. Gujarat Congress Seeks Justice For 6-Year-old Girl, Who Was Molested and Killed
  2. 'Blackmailed With Obscene Pictures', Girl Student Repeatedly Raped By Tuition Teacher In Uttarakhand: Police

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAPED BY NEIGHBOUR IN AZAMGARHRAPED HERMINOR RAPED UTTAR PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.