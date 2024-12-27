2-Yr-Old Raped By Neighbour In Azamgarh, Accused Arrested

Azamgarh: A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 27-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's ​​Azamgarh district, police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned, they added.

The incident took place in Powai police station area of ​​Azamgarh at around 5 pm on Thursday. The minor's father told police that his daughter was playing outside the house when he suddenly heard her screaming. He immediately came out of his room and went to the next house after hearing cries from that room.

Upon entering the room, he saw the accused sexually assaulting the minor while she was screaming. Seeing the man entering the room, the accused ran away from the spot.

He immediately informed the police after which, cops reached the spot and took the father-daughter to the Powai police station. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's father, a case was registered against the neighbour, Indresh, and the girl was sent to the district hospital for medical examination.

According to the complainant, the accused had taken the girl to his room on some pretext, where he allegedly raped her.

SP Rural Chirag Jain said a complaint of rape was received at Powai police station and the girl has been sent to the hospital for medical examination. A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, Jain added.