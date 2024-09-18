ETV Bharat / state

2-Yr-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell While Playing In Rajasthan's Dausa, Rescue Operation On

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Officials of various departments and police along with NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged to rescue a girl from a borewell. Police said oxygen is being supplied into the borewell and all efforts are on to pull her out.

Villagers praying for girl's rescue (ETV Bharat Photo)

Dausa (Rajasthan): A two-year-old girl accidentally fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Wednesday evening. Officials from various departments have joined in a rescue operation for pulling out the girl from the borewell.

The incident took place in ward number one of Bandikui at around 5pm while the girl was playing in the field. The incident triggered a stir in the area as a huge crowd of villagers gathered at the spot.

On information, a team from the district administration including Bandikui SDM, Tehsildar, police station in-charge reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were called here and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

Bandikui police station in-charge Premchand Bairwa said that in order to rescue the girl from the borewell, a JCB machine has been pressed into service to dig out the soil from a distance of 25 feet from the borewell. Along with this, other resources have also been engaged for the task, he said adding that the girl is likely to have got stuck at around 20 to 25 feet inside the borewell.

A large number of villagers have gathered here as the rescue operation is underway. They have joined the girl's family in praying for her rescue.

A team of doctors has also been called and arrangements are being made to supply oxygen in the borewell.

