2 Youths Die After Rescue, 2 Others Drown In Punjab River

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST

Kapoorthala: Two youths, who went to bathe in the Beas River near Berowal in Kapoorthala of Punjab on the eve of the Baisakhi festival, nearly submerged before they were somehow rescued but ultimately died. Two other youths who went to the same river for a similar purpose were drowned.

After getting information about the incident, Fattudhinga police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched with the help of divers. Confirming this, SHO Sonamdeep Kaur of Fattudhinga police station, said two youths were rescued and sent to Civil Hospital Kapurthala while divers are engaged in searching for two other youths.

Sonamdeep also said the NDRF team has also reached the spot. Dr Siddharth Bindra, who was on duty, said youths, who were rescued and sent to Civil Hospital, died by the time they were brought to the hospital. He also informed that the bodies of both the deceased have been handed over to them after the relatives of the deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Arshdeep Singh and Jaspal Singh, both residents of village Peerwal. While Vishal and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of village Peerwal, are being searched.

