2 Youths Electrocuted After Touching Charged Tin Shed In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

Istiyak was cleaning the house when he got electrocuted by a charged tin shed. He cried out for help and Aman, his friend, rushed to rescue him. Both died on the spot.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): Two youths were electrocuted while coming into contact with a tin shed charged by an electric cable in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Friday, police said.

The incident triggered a stir in the Muslim colony under Padri police station area of ​​the district. The deceased have been identified as Istiyak and Aman, police said adding that both were friends.

According to police Istiyak was cleaning the house and had gone inside the shed when they inadvertently touched it. Hearing his shouts, his friend, Aman, ran to rescue him but he too got electrocuted.

The family informed the electricity department and the power supply was snapped. Both the youths were rushed to the primary health center at Padri, where doctors declared both of them brought dead.

Istiyak's uncle Manchu said an electric cable was touching the tin shed and when Istiyak had gone to the tin shed, he touched it and got stuck to the tin shed. When Aman tried to save him, he too got struck, Manchu said.

Padri police station in-charge Vijay Shankar said two youths died on the spot due to electric shock and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. "The case is being investigated and a police team reached the spot for inspection," he said.

