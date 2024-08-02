ETV Bharat / state

2 Youths Electrocuted After Touching Charged Tin Shed In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): Two youths were electrocuted while coming into contact with a tin shed charged by an electric cable in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Friday, police said.

The incident triggered a stir in the Muslim colony under Padri police station area of ​​the district. The deceased have been identified as Istiyak and Aman, police said adding that both were friends.

According to police Istiyak was cleaning the house and had gone inside the shed when they inadvertently touched it. Hearing his shouts, his friend, Aman, ran to rescue him but he too got electrocuted.

The family informed the electricity department and the power supply was snapped. Both the youths were rushed to the primary health center at Padri, where doctors declared both of them brought dead.