UP: 2-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour Critical; Accused Arrested

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, a two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth who live in her neighbourhood in Hamipur town under Jalalpur Police Station, police said on Friday.

They said the incident took place when the victim's mother was in the fields to harvest crops while her three-year-old brother was also home with her.

The accused, Devkaran, allegedly sent the victim's brother away to buy chocolates and forcefully took the girl into a room to commit the crime. Once her mother returned home from the fields she saw her minor daughter unconscious and in distraught condition. She immediately raised the cry and reported the incident to the police.

On the mother’s complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012 and arrested Devkaran. The girl was immediately shifted to the district hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

The investigation is led by CO Ghanshyam Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police. They said that the medical examination of the girl is being done to establish rape. Her statement might be recorded also once she regains consciousness. Reportedly, the victim's mother has been living in the village with her children while her husband works as a labourer in Delhi.