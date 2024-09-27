ETV Bharat / state

UP: 2-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour Critical; Accused Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

In Hamirpur, a neighbouring youth raped a two-year-old girl who was playing outside her house. The girl's mother and family members had gone to the fields to harvest crops.

Representational graphics
Representational graphics (ETV Bharat)

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, a two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth who live in her neighbourhood in Hamipur town under Jalalpur Police Station, police said on Friday.

They said the incident took place when the victim's mother was in the fields to harvest crops while her three-year-old brother was also home with her.

The accused, Devkaran, allegedly sent the victim's brother away to buy chocolates and forcefully took the girl into a room to commit the crime. Once her mother returned home from the fields she saw her minor daughter unconscious and in distraught condition. She immediately raised the cry and reported the incident to the police.

On the mother’s complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012 and arrested Devkaran. The girl was immediately shifted to the district hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

The investigation is led by CO Ghanshyam Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police. They said that the medical examination of the girl is being done to establish rape. Her statement might be recorded also once she regains consciousness. Reportedly, the victim's mother has been living in the village with her children while her husband works as a labourer in Delhi.

Read More:

  1. Gujarat Congress Seeks Justice For 6-Year-old Girl, Who Was Molested and Killed
  2. 'Blackmailed With Obscene Pictures', Girl Student Repeatedly Raped By Tuition Teacher In Uttarakhand: Police

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, a two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth who live in her neighbourhood in Hamipur town under Jalalpur Police Station, police said on Friday.

They said the incident took place when the victim's mother was in the fields to harvest crops while her three-year-old brother was also home with her.

The accused, Devkaran, allegedly sent the victim's brother away to buy chocolates and forcefully took the girl into a room to commit the crime. Once her mother returned home from the fields she saw her minor daughter unconscious and in distraught condition. She immediately raised the cry and reported the incident to the police.

On the mother’s complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012 and arrested Devkaran. The girl was immediately shifted to the district hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

The investigation is led by CO Ghanshyam Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police. They said that the medical examination of the girl is being done to establish rape. Her statement might be recorded also once she regains consciousness. Reportedly, the victim's mother has been living in the village with her children while her husband works as a labourer in Delhi.

Read More:

  1. Gujarat Congress Seeks Justice For 6-Year-old Girl, Who Was Molested and Killed
  2. 'Blackmailed With Obscene Pictures', Girl Student Repeatedly Raped By Tuition Teacher In Uttarakhand: Police

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HAMIRPUR 2 YEAR OLD GIRL RAPEDHAMIRPUR GIRL RAPE ACCUSED ABSCONDS2 YEAR OLD GIRL RAPED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.