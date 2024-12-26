ETV Bharat / state

2-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Pit Bull Attack In Bengaluru, Dog Owner Booked

The injured child's parents are from Nepal and live in Banaswadi's Venkataswamy Layout.

2-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Pit Bull Attack In Bengaluru, Dog Owner Booked
Representational Image of a pit bull dog (AFP)
Bengaluru: A two-year-old girl child was seriously injured after being attacked by a pit bull dog in Bengaluru, police said. The incident took place on December 23 in Banaswadi's Venkataswamy Layout, and a case has been registered against the dog's owner.

The child's father, Nabraj Damal, had filed a complaint against the dog's owner at the Banaswadi police station, alleging that the 2-year-old girl's shoulder was seriously injured due to the dog attack.

The injured child's parents are from Nepal and live in Banaswadi's Venkataswamy Layout. The people living in their neighbourhood had kept pit bulls and Rottweilers as pet dogs.

According to the complaint, the pit bull attacked when the mother was standing near the house holding her daughter in her hand on Monday. The mother's efforts to save the child from the dog went in vain. The dog bit the child on the shoulder and injured her.

The injured child's father has mentioned in his complaint that the child is currently being treated in the hospital and has incurred a bill of Rs 80,000. He also alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the dog owner. An FIR has been registered in this regard at the Banaswadi police station.

