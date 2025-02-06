2-Year-Old Child Falls Into Manhole In Surat, Still Trapped After 16 Hours

Surat: A two-year-old child fell into an open drain in Surat on Wednesday, triggering an intense search which entered 16 hours without any success. The search is still going on.

The incident occurred in Variav village of the district. Upon receiving information, a team of fire department officials reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation. "The lid of the manhole chamber was damaged by a heavy vehicle. A 2-year-old boy has fallen into it. We have checked around a 100-150 meter area," Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh said.

"A search operation is underway to spot the child... 60-70 workers are deployed here," he added. He further said that it will take time to rescue the child.

Kedar Vegad, who lives in Suman Sadhana Housing, had gone to the market with his mother. The incident happened when the child broke free and started running to his mother with an ice cream. He fell into an uncovered drain to the utter shock of his mother and onlookers.

Child falls into a 3-foot open drain

As soon as the incident came to light, the family members and locals started searching for the child. The fire department, 108 ambulances and police were informed. The fire department searched the drainage line for more than 6 hours with the help of cameras, but the operation was stopped late at night when the child was not found.

Due to the high force of the water, it became difficult to lower people into the drainage line. Three rescuers searched through the sewer line wearing oxygen kits and searched in the creek.

The incident sent shockwaves in the area as his birthday was celebrated three days ago. The child's grandmother looked inconsolable as she kept crying. She said, "Please find our Kedar for us. Our Kedar has been going into the sewer since 5 pm on Wednesday. I appeal you all to bring him back. We don't want anything else. I gave Kedar an ice cream and he fell into the gutter while running to his mother leaving one of his shoes with us."