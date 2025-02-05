2 Women Pilgrims Killed, 16 Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims From Maha Kumbh Overturns in Rajasthan

Dausa: Two women pilgrims were killed and 16 others, who were returning in three buses after attending Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, were injured when their vehicles hit a divider in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Wednesday. The accident took place at Pipalkheda village of Balahedi police station area around 4:30 am. Most of the injured included women, who were referred to District Hospital in Dausa after first aid.

According to the police station in-charge, Bhagwan Sahay, the devotees in three buses were returning from Prayagraj after bathing in the Maha Kumbh. When the bus was passing through National Highway-21 near Pipalkheda village in Dausa, suddenly, a bull came on the road. The driver lost control, and the bus overturned on the highway after ramming into a divider.

Most of the passengers were fast asleep at the time of the accident. When the bus overturned, hapless passengers screamed and people from nearby villages reached the spot and started taking the passengers out of the bus. Police teams from Balaheri police station and Mahua police reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The bus was removed from the road with the help of a crane. The police admitted the injured to Mahua Hospital, where seven seriously injured people have been referred to District Hospital in Dausa. Five critically injured passengers were referred to a hospital in Jaipur due to their serious condition.

ASI Siyaram said the deceased persons have been identified as Sundar Devi (50), a resident of Haripura in Hanumangarh and Bhanwari Devi (65), a resident of Hariyasar in Sardar Shahr of Churu. According to the doctors, Sundar Devi died of severe internal injuries on her head, while Bhanwari Devi died of deep injuries on her head.

The injured persons have been identified as Mohanlal (28), Santosh Swamy (60), Urmila (50), Shakuntala, Parameswari (55), Saraswati (65), Saroj (50), Girdhawari (58), Hopge (45), Keshar Devi Swamy (40), Radha Sharma (45), Kamal Sharma (28), Parvati (55), Parvati Swami (60). The police removed the crashed bus from the highway and restored the traffic. The administration has started an investigation into the incident and a detailed report on the cause of the accident is being prepared.