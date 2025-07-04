ETV Bharat / state

2 Vadodara Schools Get Bomb Threat Mails

Cygnus World School and DR Amin School in Vadodara received emails threatening that bombs were planted at their premises.

2 Vadodara Schools Get Bomb Threat Mails, Search Underway
Premises were searched (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST

Vadodara: Two schools in Gujarat's Vadodara district were evacuated after receiving bomb threats over email on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises, officials said.

Police said emails claimed that bombs were planted at Cygnus World School in Harni area and DR Amin School. All students were sent home while fear and panic gripped the parents.

Police personnel reached the respective school premises along with Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operations Group (SOG), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squads and detailed investigation is underway, officials said.

DCP Panna Momaya said on information about the threat mail received by Cygnus World School, police team reached the spot. No suspicious item was found during the search but every corner is being searched, he said adding, the cyber c​rime cell has also been taken into cognizance.

Police are investigating as to from where the email was sent and whether it was simply a mischievous act or a terrorist conspiracy. The cyber ​​​​crime cell is trying to trace its IP address.

"Both the school managements did a commendable task. They took precautionary measures due to which, there was no problem. The children were sent back to their homes immediately and their parents were informed," Momaya said.

