2 Uttarakhand Youths Realise Childhood Dreams To Serve Nation, Inducted In Army

Pithoragarh: Two youths from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, who displayed excellent marching skills at the Passing Out Parade, will now serve the Indian Army.

Both, Priyanshu Kharkwal and Nipun Khadayat, residents of Vada and Dhat Udma respectively, dreamt of fighting militants since childhood and finally were inducted in the Indian Army. Their relatives and neighbours have reached their houses to congratulate them.

Priyanshu has become an officer after the Passing Out Parade of IMA, Dehradun. He was selected for NDA in April 2020. His father Dhirendra Kharkwal is a chemical engineer in Pune and mother Mamta Kharkwal is a homemaker.

According to his family members, Priyanshu has had the passion to serve the country since he was very young. "We are extremely proud that our son will serve the country in uniform," his relatives said.