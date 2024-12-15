ETV Bharat / state

2 Uttarakhand Youths Realise Childhood Dreams To Serve Nation, Inducted In Army

For Priyanshu Kharkwal and Nipun Khadayat, it is like fulfillment of their childhood dreams, as they are commissioned to Indian Army.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Pithoragarh: Two youths from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, who displayed excellent marching skills at the Passing Out Parade, will now serve the Indian Army.

Both, Priyanshu Kharkwal and Nipun Khadayat, residents of Vada and Dhat Udma respectively, dreamt of fighting militants since childhood and finally were inducted in the Indian Army. Their relatives and neighbours have reached their houses to congratulate them.

Priyanshu has become an officer after the Passing Out Parade of IMA, Dehradun. He was selected for NDA in April 2020. His father Dhirendra Kharkwal is a chemical engineer in Pune and mother Mamta Kharkwal is a homemaker.

According to his family members, Priyanshu has had the passion to serve the country since he was very young. "We are extremely proud that our son will serve the country in uniform," his relatives said.

On the other hand, Nipun has become a lieutenant in the Army. His father Kaman Singh Khadayat is posted as Principal in Government Inter College Hawalbagh and his mother Kusum Khadayat works as the Headmistress in Government Primary School Hawalbagh.

Nipun completed his intermediate education from Holy Angel School, Almora. After which, he started preparing for NDA. He said that the biggest credit for his success went to his parents, teachers and brothers.

After the Passing Out Parade, the Indian Army got 456 young officers. This apart, 35 foreign cadets also graduated from the IMA. During this ceremony, the shoulder flaps are removed by the parents after which, the cadets are inducted as officers.

