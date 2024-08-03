ETV Bharat / state

2 Uttar Pradesh Men Killed In Fight Between Two Groups, 4 Taken Into Police Custody

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

A fight broke out between two groups after stray animals entered some houses. One group suspected that the animals had been driven into their houses by the other group while the latter claimed that they were actually chasing away the animals from their own fields.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Two persons were killed and dozen others were injured in a fight between two groups over chasing of stray animals in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Saturday. Four persons have been taken into custody in this connection, they added.

The incident took place in Rada Bazar under Bhira police station area last night. The deceased have been identified as Ramjit Singh (47) and Guddu Singh (35).

According to police, Akhilesh, son of deceased Ramjit Singh and Kalyan, son of deceased Guddu Singh went to chase away stray animals from their fields at around 8 pm. At that time some animals had entered into the houses of people belonging to another community in the village. These people, who already were in dispute with the families of Akhilesh and Kalyan, beat them up suspecting that the animals had been driven into their houses by them.

When the boys returned home, they informed their parents about the incident after which, Ramjit Singh and Guddu Singh reached the spot along with many villagers. A major verbal altercation turned into a fight between the two groups, who were armed with sticks.

During the fight, Ramjeet and Guddu sustained severe injuries along with several others. Many houses were also ransacked and women and children were allegedly assaulted.

On information, Bhira inspector Shivaji Dubey reached the spot and took four assaulters, including Banga and Ramdutt into custody. The injured were first taken to the district hospital and then referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, where Guddu died later at night and Ramjeet passed away this morning, Dubey said.

SP Ganesh Prasad Saha said two groups from different communities clashed with each other in Rada Bazar area last night after stray animals had entered into some houses. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, Saha said.

