2 Tata Group Companies to invest 2,300 cr in Karnataka, MOU signed

Bengaluru: Two Tata Group companies, Air India and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), on Monday, inked a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government for an investment of Rs 2,300 crore, which is expected to create a total of 1,650 indirect jobs.

The investment is aimed at establishing an Airframe Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru International Airport and an Aviation Hub.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil at Vidhana Soudha. As per the pact, Tata Group will set up various manufacturing and research and development facilities in the state.

S.Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Industries Department and Nipun Agrawal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India and Sukaran Singh, CEO of TASL exchanged the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister MB Patil said that Air India plans to set up MRO facility at Bengaluru International Airport with an investment of Rs 1,300 crore that will generate around 1,200 employment. This will be first-of-its-kind facility in India, he said.

Air India will also create an Aviation Hub at Bengaluru Airport thus increasing the economic activity and air traffic through Bengaluru, he added

The TASL has planned for investment of about Rs 1,000 crore across three projects namely aircraft conversion (passenger to freighter) facility, gun manufacturing facility and R&D facility. All these projects are first-of-their-kind in India and will be located at Bengaluru International Airport and Kolar, the minister added.

Patil said that such projects require streamlined support from the government in terms of clearances, approvals and interventions. He assured support in resolving any challenges pertaining to the grounding of the projects.

Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister LK Atiq, Commissioner of Industries Department Gunjan Krishna, Air India top officials Manan Chauhan, Karthikeya Bhat, Atul Shukla, TASL top officials Guru Dattatreya, Arjun Maine, Bangalore International Airport Managing Director Hari Marar, COO Satyaki Raghunath, and CFO Bhaskar Ravindra were present on the occasion.