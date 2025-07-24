ETV Bharat / state

2 Tamil Nadu Hospitals' Transplant Licences Suspended Over Alleged Kidney Racket

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) has temporarily suspended kidney transplant licences granted to two private hospitals, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital in Perambalur and Cethat Hospital in Trichy, following a preliminary investigation into the alleged kidney sale racket.

The probe was launched after a racket surfaced in Namakkal district, targeting the poor powerloom workers of Pallipalayam area. It was revealed that the workers were secretly taken to private hospitals and forced to sell their kidneys, luring them of money ranging from Rs 5 to 10 lakh.

In the wake of this controversy, state health minister Ma Subramanian ordered an investigation under the leadership of the Director of Health Scheme. In a press release, the health department stated "Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project Director S Vineeth was appointed on July 18 to investigate the irregularities in kidney transplantation and submit a detailed report."