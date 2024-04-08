2 Sisters Charred to Death in Kanpur rural House Fire; Mother, Brother hurt too

Kanpur rural (Uttar Pradesh): Two sisters were charred to death while their mother and brother suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out at their house in Bhutha village under the Mangalpur police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur rural district, police said on Monday.

Neighbours informed the fire department after spotting the flames and helped to douse the fire along with fire personnel. All four were rushed to the community health centre, from where they were referred to Ursala Hospital in Kanpur. However, two girls, identified as three-year-old Gauri and one-year-old Aditi died during treatment. Their mother and six-year-old brother, Gaurav are presently undergoing treatment.

According to locals the fire spread to two adjoining houses and they too suffered huge losses. On information, a team from Mangalpur police station reached the spot and initiated investigations. The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, family members have accused the village head and his associates of setting the house on fire. They have demanded action against the accused.

A senior official of Mangalpur police station said that the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet but the matter is being probed into. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and action will be taken accordingly, the official added.

Additional District Magistrate Keshav Nath Gupta reached the district hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured. He spoke to the family members and assured them of providing all possible help and action.