2 Russians Detained With Satellite Phone In Kullu Hotel, Probe On

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Two Russians, Dezenis Sakalev and Anton Goloveshev, who were detained with a satellite phone in a hotel in Kullu, are presently being questioned on the purpose of carrying the device.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Two Russian nationals were detained for possessing an unauthorised satellite phone in a hotel in Bhuntar area of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Friday. The satellite phone has been seized and interrogations are underway, they added.

The two have been identified as Dezenis Sakalev and Anton Goloveshev.

SP Kullu Dr Karthikeyan Gokulchandran said that the Russian citizens have been detained and are being questioned as to from where they brought the satellite phone. Also, they are being asked why they were using the device, he said.

"We received information that a satellite phone was being used by foreigners in a hotel in Bhuntar. After which, a police team reached the spot for a search operation. When the rooms were searched, a satellite phone was recovered from two Russians, who were staying there," the SP said.

Gokulchandran further said that police have started interrogating the two after taking them into custody and they will be presented in the court. "The Embassy has also been informed. So far, the foreigners have not told anything to police," he added.

Police said it is illegal to carry satellite phone in India unless one has requisite permission for it.

Last month, a US citizen was detained for carrying a satellite phone at the Srinagar International Airport. Apparently the foreigner did not know that carrying satellite phone is prohibited there, police said.

