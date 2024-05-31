2 Residents Die After Building Slab Collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai : Two persons died after a slab of an old three-story building collapsed in Vikhroli East area of Mumbai on Thursday evening. The building, which is in a dilapidated condition, has been declared dangerous by MHADA.

BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha visited the spot to inspect but had to face the wrath of locals. The incident occurred at MHADA building number 40.

The deceased, Suryakant Mhadalkar and Sharad Mhasal, suffered severe injuries and were rushed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital but died during treatment.

It has been learnt that the building is around 50 years old and the municipality served notice to the residents to vacate it. Also, an NOC had also been given for redevelopment. However, the residents had not paid any heed to the notice and continued residing in the dilapidated building. Residents were afraid that they would be rendered homeless and the municipality would take over the building.

Now, ahead of the monsoons, the old buildings are a cause of concern for the authorities. Likewise every year, the municipality has published a list of 'dangerous' buildings in Mumbai. Around 188 buildings are named in the list. The incident in Vikhroli has once again brought the safety of residents of these old buildings to the fore.