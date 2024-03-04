2 Odisha Men Held with Rs 16 Lakh Ganja in Thane

Two people smuggling 37.39 kg of marijuana from Odisha to Maharashtra, thane district have been arrested by the Maharashtra police on Monday. The accused have been booked under NDPS Act.

Thane: Police have arrested two men hailing from Odisha after seizing 37.39 kg of ganja valued at Rs 16.68 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday. Based on a tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap near a roadside eatery on Anjurphata-Vasai road in Bhiwandi area on March 1 evening.

During checking of the two persons after they arrived there, the police recovered the contraband from their possession and took them into custody, the official from Bhoiwada police station said. The accused have been identified as Rajkishore Dhootkrishna Behra (31) and Sagar Surendra Nayak (29). They have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

