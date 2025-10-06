ETV Bharat / state

Two Odisha ITI Students Felicitated By PM Modi For Excellence At Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025

By Sameer Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: When two ITI students from Odisha walked on to the stage to be honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 4th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025 held on October 4 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, it filled the heart of Odias with pride. Both ITI-alumnus were awarded for topping in their trades in the All India Trade Test held in August 2025.

Pramod Dalpati from Kandhamal district and Jitendra Pradhan from Ganjam district were among the 46 toppers from across India who were felicitated at the ceremony. While one of them was honoured for topping the All-India rankings in Electronics Mechanic Trade, the other was awarded in Electrician Trade.

Jitendra Pradhan (ETV Bharat)

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat over phone, an emotional Pramod Dalpati, an alumnus of Government ITI, Phulbani, said, “I never even imagined that I would get the opportunity to stand on a stage and receive an award from the Prime Minister.”

Belonging to Lankagarh village in Tumudibandh block of Kandhamal district, Pramod is the eldest son of Rajendra and Sangita Dalpati. After completing his schooling in his village, he went to Bhubaneswar to pursue a diploma. However, financial constraints forced him to discontinue studies after a year. Later, he enrolled in his local college and eventually joined the Government ITI in Phulbani, where he excelled.

Pramod always had a fascination for electronics since childhood. To quench his thirst for knowledge, he used to dismantle and repair broken devices to understand how they worked. Little did he realise that his play with discarded gadgets would one day make him the All India Topper in Electronics Mechanic Trade and East Zone Best Student this year.

“ITI students are self-reliant so they need not chase jobs. If we strengthen both our practical and theoretical knowledge, we can create opportunities for ourselves,” he said.