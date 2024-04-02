2 Naxals with Rs 43 Lakh Bounty Killed in Encounter Near Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Border

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

2 Naxals with Rs 43 Lakh Bounty Killed in Encounter in Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Border

Police said the two Naxals were active in the outlawed Maoist outfit for last few years. The woman cadre carried Rs 29 lakh and the other cadre carried Rs 14 lakh. A search operation was launched based on information about movement of Naxalites, police said.

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Two Naxalites, including a woman cadre, who carried a total reward of Rs 43 lakh, were killed in an encounter with police in Kerajhari forests near the border of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Monday night, a senior police official said.

Acting on information about Naxalites hiding in the forests near the border, Balaghat Police launched an anti-Naxal operation in the forests.

While policemen were conducting searches in the area, they came face-to-face with a group of Naxals and an exchange of fire ensued. When the gunshots stopped, bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot along with weapons, Naxal belongings and literature.

One of the Naxalite, a woman, identified as DVCM Sajanti alias Krantil, had a reward of Rs 29 lakh while her male associate, identified as Raghu alias Sher Singh, had reward of Rs 14 lakh. Both were active in the outlawed Maoist outfit for the last few years and were involved in several incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said, "The police conducted a search operation based on a tip off about presence of Naxalites in the area last night. Policemen after being fired upon by Naxalities, resorted to retaliatory firing. Bodies of two Naxalites were recovered this morning. Also, one AK-47 rifle, one 12-bore rifle and belongings of Naxalities have been recovered from the area."

It has been learnt that police have intensified the search operation in the entire area and a large number of personnel have been engaged in it. Police have also issued an alert here.

