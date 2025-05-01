ETV Bharat / state

2 Migrant Workers Held For Harassing 15-Yr-Old Girl In Kozhikode

The migrant workers have been booked under sections of POCSO Act and further investigations are underway, police said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST

Kozhikode: Two migrant workers from Bihar were arrested for allegedly harassing a 15-year-old girl while she was returning from her tuition classes in Kerala's Kozhikode district, police said.

The incident took place on April 28 after the girl alighted from a bus and was walking towards her home. Faizan Anwar (36) and Himan Ali (18), natives of Kishanganj in Bihar, followed her for some time and then started to harass her. The girl resisted the duo and somehow managed to run away from the spot. After this, the accused too fled the scene.

On returning home, the girl complained to her parents and a case was registered at Kasaba police station. During investigation, police found a cement plastered shoe from the spot and this became the turning point in the case. The CCTV footage of the spot was examined and the shoe helped police to conclude that the accused were workers involved in construction work. A search was then launched for the duo with the help of CCTV footage.

On Thursday, a team of the Kasaba Police and the City Crime Squad led by assistant commissioner Ashraf TK traced and arrested the accused from Chalappuram Bhajana Kovil Road, where migrant workers were accommodated.

