2 Medicos Among 14 From Rajasthan Killed In Ahmedabad Air Crash

Jaipur: Fourteen people from Rajasthan lost their lives in the crash involving Air India’s Boeing Dreamliner in Ahmedabad on Thursday, officials said.

These included those on board as well as students of the BJ Medical College who were present in the hostel mess when the plane crashed into the building. The death toll in the accident has risen to 274.

Two medical students, Jaiprakash Jat of Bor Charanan village of Dhorimanna area of Barmer district and Manav Bhadu of Pilibanga town of Hanumangarh district, lost their lives in the incident. Jaiprakash's body reached his native village on Friday evening, while Manav's body left from Ahmedabad on Friday afternoon.

These students were having lunch in the mess of the undergraduate hostel of BJ Medical College at the time of the accident. It is learnt that Jaiprakash's body received 30 per cent burn injuries and he was taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in a critical condition, where he died during treatment. Manav Bhadu is learnt to have died on the spot.

Jaiprakash came from an economically weak background. His father, Dharmaram Jat, works in a factory in Balotra and is also an agriculturalist. His elder brother Mangalaram disclosed that the family had taken a loan for Jaiprakash's coaching.

He studied in Kota and scored 675 marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was selected for the BJ Medical College in 2023. His mother's dream of seeing her son as a doctor went unfulfilled

Jaiprakash had visited his family last month on a week-long vacation. He was studying in the library and had taken a lunch break when the air crash took place. He had refused to accompany his friends who had gone out to purchase mangoes.

On the other hand, Manav was the only son of an HDFC Bank employee, Dalip Bhadu. His family said that he had returned to Ahmedabad only 10 days ago. He was a topper throughout his academic life. His last rites were to be performed in Pilibanga on Saturday.

Among the deceased passengers was an entire family from Banswara district comprising Dr Pratik Joshi (36), his wife Dr Kaumi Vyas (33), daughter Miraya Joshi (8) along with their twin sons Pradyut Joshi (4) and Nakul Joshi (4) who were London bound to start a new life there. Their death has led to a pall of gloom across Banswara.

The other seven deceased were people from Udaipur, Pali and Bikaner districts who were identified as Shubh Modi (25) and his sister Shagun Modi (23) alongside two friends Vardichand Menaria (49), Prakash Menaria (49) and Payal Khatik of Udaipur, Khushboo (23) of Jodhpur and Abhinav (40) of Bikaner.