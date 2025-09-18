2 Medical Students Die By Suicide In Visakhapatnam In Separate Incidents; Academic Stress Suspected
Investigations revealed that academic pressure may have pushed Vismad Singh (20) and Shivani Jotsna (21) to take the drastic step, police said.
Visakhapatnam: In two separate incidents, a 20-year-old MBBS student from Gitam Medical College and a 21-year-old from NRI Medical College, allegedly died by suicide in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, police said.
Vismad Singh (20), a first-year-student of Gitam Medical College in Rushikonda, hailed from Chamba village in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district and reportedly ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor of his college building yesterday morning.
PM Palem police station Circle Officer (CI), G Balakrishna said Vismad was known to be friendly and sociable among his classmates. A case has been registered based on a complaint by his father, Kulwinderpal Singh, and a handwritten note recovered from his room, Balakrishna said.
The note read, “I cannot live in this world....It is muddy all around. No matter how strong the river current is, it stops somewhere.....I will drown....I do not want another birth.”
The CI said the body has been sent for postmortem and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of death.
In the second incident, Shivani Jotsna (21), a second-year MBBS student of NRI Medical College in Tagarapuvalasa, hailing from Makavarapaleni in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district ended her life on Wednesday evening.
Pendurthi police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Bhaskara Rao said preliminary probe revealed that Shivani took the drastic step due to academic stress. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.
"Shivani's father, Chintala Demudu, works in Tanzania. She was reportedly struggling with her studies and had failed in several subjects in first-year. Accompanied by her mother, Gauri, she had come to her maternal uncle’s house in Visakhapatnam two days ago to prepare for her supplementary exams. At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, she went upstairs for a walk and jumped from the fifth floor. She was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead," Rao said.
Police have registered both the cases and investigating the incidents, officials said.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
