2 Medical Students Die By Suicide In Visakhapatnam In Separate Incidents; Academic Stress Suspected

Visakhapatnam: In two separate incidents, a 20-year-old MBBS student from Gitam Medical College and a 21-year-old from NRI Medical College, allegedly died by suicide in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, police said.

Vismad Singh (20), a first-year-student of Gitam Medical College in Rushikonda, hailed from Chamba village in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district and reportedly ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor of his college building yesterday morning.

PM Palem police station Circle Officer (CI), G Balakrishna said Vismad was known to be friendly and sociable among his classmates. A case has been registered based on a complaint by his father, Kulwinderpal Singh, and a handwritten note recovered from his room, Balakrishna said.

The note read, “I cannot live in this world....It is muddy all around. No matter how strong the river current is, it stops somewhere.....I will drown....I do not want another birth.”

The CI said the body has been sent for postmortem and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of death.

In the second incident, Shivani Jotsna (21), a second-year MBBS student of NRI Medical College in Tagarapuvalasa, hailing from Makavarapaleni in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district ended her life on Wednesday evening.