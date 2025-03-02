ETV Bharat / state

2 Labourers Electrocuted During Wedding Procession in UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh: Two labourers were electrocuted, and the groom fell unconscious after a wedding procession came into contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Bhaiskur village, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, causing panic at the wedding venue at the village under Bardah police station area.

According to officials, the wedding procession had arrived from Kusmiliya village, under the Mehnagar police station, to the house of Lalchand Saroj in Bhaiskur.