ETV Bharat / state

2 Labourers Electrocuted During Wedding Procession in UP's Azamgarh

The incident occurred on Saturday night, causing panic at the wedding venue at the village under Bardah police station area.

2 Labourers Electrocuted During Wedding Procession in UP's Azamgarh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 8:35 AM IST

Azamgarh: Two labourers were electrocuted, and the groom fell unconscious after a wedding procession came into contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Bhaiskur village, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, causing panic at the wedding venue at the village under Bardah police station area.

According to officials, the wedding procession had arrived from Kusmiliya village, under the Mehnagar police station, to the house of Lalchand Saroj in Bhaiskur.

After the customary refreshments, the groom sat on a ceremonial chariot, and the marriage procession set off towards the host’s residence.

The incident took place when the decorative lighting fixture, carried on the shoulders of two labourers, accidentally touched an 11,000-volt high-tension wire overhead. The electric current surged through the chariot, electrocuting the two labourers on the spot and rendering the groom unconscious.

The deceased have been identified as Golu (17) and Mangru (25)- both residents of Jawahar Nagar Ward, Mehnagar.

Azamgarh: Two labourers were electrocuted, and the groom fell unconscious after a wedding procession came into contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Bhaiskur village, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, causing panic at the wedding venue at the village under Bardah police station area.

According to officials, the wedding procession had arrived from Kusmiliya village, under the Mehnagar police station, to the house of Lalchand Saroj in Bhaiskur.

After the customary refreshments, the groom sat on a ceremonial chariot, and the marriage procession set off towards the host’s residence.

The incident took place when the decorative lighting fixture, carried on the shoulders of two labourers, accidentally touched an 11,000-volt high-tension wire overhead. The electric current surged through the chariot, electrocuting the two labourers on the spot and rendering the groom unconscious.

The deceased have been identified as Golu (17) and Mangru (25)- both residents of Jawahar Nagar Ward, Mehnagar.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP ELECROCUTION INCIDENTAZAMGARH LABOURER DEATHDEATH DURING WEDDING PROCESSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.