2 Killed As Heap Of Soil Collapses On Them In Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Two men were killed when a portion of earth caved in while they were digging soil in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Representative Image (ANI)

Ambikapur: Two men were killed when a portion of earth caved in while they were digging soil in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday near Jamdara village under Kunni police chowki when the victims were digging white clay (chhui mitti), a police official said.
As per preliminary information, the victims, identified as Hiraman Yadav and Shiva Yadav, along with some other villagers were digging soil, when a portion of earth caved in due to which they got trapped under the debris. Both of them died on the spot, he said.

Locals had been digging soil at the spot for a long time and it had taken the shape of a tunnel which collapsed, the official said. After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies, he said. The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation was underway into the incident, he added. More details are awaited.

