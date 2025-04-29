ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed, 6 Injured In Uttarakhand After Car Falls Into Ditch While Saving Biker

The victims, who were returning after visiting Maa Purnagiri temple, met with the accident at Chakarpur Pahaniya bypass.

The damaged car. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 10:18 AM IST

Khatima: Two persons were killed and six others were injured when the van they were riding skidded off the road and fell into a ditch 50 meters below the highway while trying to save a biker who was coming from in front at Pahaniya-Kutri bypass in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand on Monday.

The victims, who were returning after visiting Maa Purnagiri temple, met with the accident at Chakarpur Pahaniya bypass. Out of the injured, a teenager was admitted to a private hospital first and later shifted to another hospital.

A seriously injured girl, who was being taken to a hospital, died. At the same time, a woman, who was taken to the sub-district hospital, died.

Earlier, nine people from Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh were returning after visiting Maa Purnagiri temple. When they reached KITM College on the Paheniya-Kutri bypass, the driver of the car tried to save a bike rider coming from in front. During that time, he lost control and the car fell into a ditch 50 meters below the highway.

The devotees sitting in the vehicle started screaming after it fell into the ditch. Hearing the screams, passersby and nearby people reached the spot and pulled out the people trapped in the car.

One of the deceased was identified as Guddi Devi (61). The injured were identified as Neeraj Garima (27), Atharva (9), Aditya (14), Ashi (12), Abhi (17) and Rahul (30).

Police officer Manohar Singh Dasauni said that the damaged vehicle was recovered by the police. "The incident is being investigated. The post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted today on Tuesday," he said.

