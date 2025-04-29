ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed, 6 Injured In Uttarakhand After Car Falls Into Ditch While Saving Biker

Khatima: Two persons were killed and six others were injured when the van they were riding skidded off the road and fell into a ditch 50 meters below the highway while trying to save a biker who was coming from in front at Pahaniya-Kutri bypass in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand on Monday.

The victims, who were returning after visiting Maa Purnagiri temple, met with the accident at Chakarpur Pahaniya bypass. Out of the injured, a teenager was admitted to a private hospital first and later shifted to another hospital.

A seriously injured girl, who was being taken to a hospital, died. At the same time, a woman, who was taken to the sub-district hospital, died.

Earlier, nine people from Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh were returning after visiting Maa Purnagiri temple. When they reached KITM College on the Paheniya-Kutri bypass, the driver of the car tried to save a bike rider coming from in front. During that time, he lost control and the car fell into a ditch 50 meters below the highway.