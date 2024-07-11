ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held, Later Released, For Making Reel From 'Mirzapur' Series

2 Held, Later Released, For Making Reel From 'Mirzapur' Series
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)

Varanasi: Two youth, Ved Prakash Yadav and Aman Yadav Katta, were arrested for imitating a scene from the popular OTT series 'Mirzapur' for a social media reel, the police said.
The video also shows Ved smoking while sitting on a chair, even as Aman is standing behind him. In the background, the theme song of 'Mirzapur' is playing. Inspector of Cantt Shivakant Mishra said that the duo had been arrested on charges of disturbing public peace. Both the youth were produced before a magistrate and later released on bail.

The police official said that after the video went viral, resentment started brewing among locals as the reel had been shot near legendary freedom fighter and founder of BHU Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue.

