Two Suspected Goat Thieves Lynched By Villagers In Jharkhand

Ghatshila: Two youth, suspected of stealing goats, were lynched by a mob at Jodsa village in Ghatshila sub-division of East Singhbhum district.

The victims were identified as Kushak Behera and Bholanath Mahato. They had allegedly entered the goat shelter of one Hargovind Nayak in the village at around 2 am on Saturday. While allegedly trying to steal the goats, Kushak and Bholanath were caught by Hargovind. Soon a crowd gathered outside Hargovinds' house and beat Kushak and Bholanath with sticks. Police reached the spot and rushed Kushak and Bholanath to the sub-division hospital where doctors declared Kushak dead on arrival. Bholanath, a resident of Jirapada was shifted to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur where he too died.

Chakulia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar said that information was received that two thieves were beaten up by the villagers after a theft incident in Jodsa village. "After this, police reached the village and took both the accused into custody and pacified the villagers," he said. Ghatsila SDPO Ajit Kujur and Musabani DSP Sandeep Bhagat along with SDM reached the village. The matter is being investigated. Meanwhile, Hargovind said Kushak and Bholanath were trying to steal three of his goats. "A bell was tied around the neck of a baby goat and as it rang, I awoke and went to the shelter. I found that the accused were fleeing with a goat. When I tried to catch them, they started beating me. On hearing the noise, villagers gathered at the spot and thrashed the accused," he said.