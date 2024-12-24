ETV Bharat / state

2 Found Dead In Parked Caravan In Kerala's Vatakara

Kozhikode: Two people have been found dead in a caravan parked along the roadside near Vatakara town in this north Kerala district, police said on Tuesday. The bodies of the men, identified as Manoj and Joel, were discovered in the caravan parked at Karimapanapalam on Monday evening.

The caravan had reportedly been parked at the location since Sunday night, which had attracted the attention of locals.

Upon examination, one body was found lying near the door. When the police arrived and conducted further inspection, the other body was discovered on the vehicle's berth.

The caravan belongs to a business group in Malappuram district. It was reportedly on its way back to Malappuram after dropping off a wedding party in Kannur. Police suspect that the cause of death may have been an AC gas leak. Manoj, who died, was a driver at a caravan tourism company in Ponnani in Malappuram. Joel is also an employee of the same company.