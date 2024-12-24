ETV Bharat / state

2 Found Dead In Parked Caravan In Kerala's Vatakara

The caravan in which 2 men were found dead (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kozhikode: Two people have been found dead in a caravan parked along the roadside near Vatakara town in this north Kerala district, police said on Tuesday. The bodies of the men, identified as Manoj and Joel, were discovered in the caravan parked at Karimapanapalam on Monday evening.

Upon examination, one body was found lying near the door. When the police arrived and conducted further inspection, the other body was discovered on the vehicle's berth.

The caravan belongs to a business group in Malappuram district. It was reportedly on its way back to Malappuram after dropping off a wedding party in Kannur. Police suspect that the cause of death may have been an AC gas leak. Manoj, who died, was a driver at a caravan tourism company in Ponnani in Malappuram. Joel is also an employee of the same company.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Forensic teams, fingerprint experts, and the dog squad are conducting examinations at the scene. "No suspicious evidence has been found so far, and further details can only be provided after the post-mortem procedures," a senior police officer who inspected the site told reporters.

At the same time, there is no confirmation yet that carbon monoxide inhalation was the cause of death.

"There are no eyewitnesses. Services from forensic and other scientific expert teams have been sought, and only after their analysis can any conclusions be drawn," the officer added. (With agency inputs).

