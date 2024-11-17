ETV Bharat / state

2 FIRs Registered Against Social Media Operators For 'Campaigns To Malign Image Of Jharkhand, CM'

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Police have registered FIRs against operators of two social media accounts for allegedly running campaigns to malign the image of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and that of the state, a senior officer said.

The FIRs were registered after Soren and the ruling JMM accused the BJP of running "shadow" campaigns to malign the image of the CM and the state.

"Two FIRs have been registered for campaigns against the CM's and the state's image," the officer said on Saturday.

Soren had alleged that the saffron camp has been "spending crores of rupees on various social media platforms" and "created 95,000 WhatsApp groups" to campaign against the JMM-led coalition in the state.

"We have lodged two complaints against social media platforms for shadow campaigns, at Gonda and Ratu police stations in Ranchi," JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey said.

The JMM had also taken up the matter with the Election Commission.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said that the commission has taken cognisance of the matter and a compliance report was sent in this connection.