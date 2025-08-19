2 Faridabad Youths Clicking Photos For College Project Beaten Up Over Rumours Of Spying Using Drone

Faridabad: Two college students clicking pictures on their phones for a project were allegedly beaten up here by villagers, who suspected that they were "spying" using a drone from atop a building of a deserted society, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said 15 people, who allegedly also set on fire the youths' scooter parked at Triveni Society at Sector 78, Faridabad, have been booked and a man has been arrested for the incident on Monday night. A few cops who tried to pacify the villagers were also allegedly attacked, they said.

The alleged assault happened in front of some cops who were called by the villagers after they saw a light flash from the building. The villagers told police that two youths were flying a drone over Sector-78 Triveni Society.

When police reached the spot, they saw that two youths, Ayush and Avi, were atop a building in the deserted society and seemed to be doing some work using their phones.

On being questioned, the youths said they were clicking pictures for a college project. A large number of people from Faridpur village also reached the spot while they were being questioned, police said.

Even though the police team informed the villagers that they were not flying any drones, but shooting for a project, people resorted to thrashing the youths and setting their scooter on fire.

When the cops tried to intervene, they were also allegedly beaten up. An additional police force had to be called to contain the situation, but by then the accused had fled. Following a complaint by one of the students, an FIR was registered at the BPTP police station against 15 people.

Police arrested Bittu Khatana (41), a resident of Faridpur village, for allegedly instigating others. During interrogation, police said Khatana said he was with his friends in the village. As there were many rumours about drones, he suspected that the youths were using a drone to "spy" on them, he said.

Police said he admitted to telling others that a drone was being flown nearby. "After this, he went to the building with his friends and they beat up Avi and Ayush. We are questioning the accused and trying to nab his accomplices," a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.