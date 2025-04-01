2 Drivers Killed, 4 Injured As Goods Trains Collide Head-On In Jharkhand

Sahebganj: Two goods trains near NTPC gate in Jharkhand's Barhait resulted in deaths of two loco pilots in the early hours on Tuesday. Four people have been injured in the accident. Besides, a worker is also trapped in the disfigured train coaches.

The deceased include 32-year-old Ambuj Mahato, a resident of Sector 9 of Bokaro district, and Dyaneshwar Mal, a resident of Jiaganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The injured include 32-year-old Jitendra Kumar, 45-year-old Uday Mandal, 55-year-old Ram Ghosh and 48-year-old TK Nath.

Fire brigade personnel Ravi said that the incident took place at 3:30 am. A freight train was standing on the track. During this, the goods train coming from the other side collided with it. As a result, the engine and coal load bogie caught fire .

The engine and coal load bogie caught fire after two trains collided. (ETV Bharat)

The fire brigade personnel said that there were seven people in the engine. Efforts are on to extricate the trapped worker, he said. All injured persons have been taken to Barhet Sadar Hospital. While the injured, who included some critically-wounded ones, are being treated.

"Two loco pilots have died due to a collision between two freight trains. The controller has made an error in creating the point, which has caused this crash. The incident is under investigation. Action will be taken against those who were negligent," Shantanu Das, AGM, said.

Efforts are on to extricate the trapped worker. (ETV Bharat)

Eastern Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra said, "The goods trains and the tracks belong to the NTPC. It has nothing to do with the Indian Railways." The line on which the accident happened, commonly known as NTPC Lalmatia MGR, connects the PSU's Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district to the Farakka Power Plant in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

In a statement, the railways said, "The NTPC sought help from Malda Division and requested for a 140-tonne crane from Malda Division of Eastern Railway, and it has been arranged from Sahebganj." "Indian Railways is extending all possible help to NTPC authorities required for restoration," it added.

As soon as the incident came to light, the railway officials rushed to the spot. An accident has taken place on NTPC's S Railway track here before. Recently some criminal elements blew up the railway track by exploding a bomb.