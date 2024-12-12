ETV Bharat / state

2 Die In Elephant Attack In Odisha’s Angul District

Angul: At least two persons, including a woman, were trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents in Chhendipada and Kaniha forest range areas in Odisha’s Angul district on Wednesday, police said.

In the first incident, a 48-year-old woman Mandodari Sahoo was killed by a tusker at the Deogarh-Chhendipada range border around 8 am on Wednesday.

Sahoo was a resident of Baghuabol village under the jurisdiction of Bagedia police station.

Forest officials said Mandodari had gone to her paddy field in the morning riding her motorcycle.

An elephant herd was crossing the road when she was returning home. She stopped the two-wheeler to let the herd cross the road but she was unaware that one tusker was yet to cross it.

With an impression that the herd had crossed, she continued with her journey back home. At that moment the tusker came out from the bushes, attacked and killed her.