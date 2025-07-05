ETV Bharat / state

2 Criminals Linked To Rohtak Murder Case Held

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special cell arrested two criminals following an encounter in Narela late on Friday night, linking them to a murder case in Rohtak. According to police, the accused persons involved in a recent murder case in Rohtak are linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang.

Police said a Special Cell team from the Northern Range laid a trap near Narela flyover around 1 am based on some intelligence inputs.

"As the suspects arrived at the location, they were asked to surrender. Instead, they opened fire on the police team. In the gunfire, the criminals fired three rounds, while the police responded with four rounds, strategically aiming at their legs to neutralise and arrest them," police said.

Mohit and Bhumit, both sustained bullet wounds and were rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for medical treatment.