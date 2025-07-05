2 Criminals Linked To Rohtak Murder Case Held

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special cell arrested two criminals following an encounter in Narela late on Friday night, linking them to a murder case in Rohtak. According to police, the accused persons involved in a recent murder case in Rohtak are linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang.
Police said a Special Cell team from the Northern Range laid a trap near Narela flyover around 1 am based on some intelligence inputs.
"As the suspects arrived at the location, they were asked to surrender. Instead, they opened fire on the police team. In the gunfire, the criminals fired three rounds, while the police responded with four rounds, strategically aiming at their legs to neutralise and arrest them," police said.
Mohit and Bhumit, both sustained bullet wounds and were rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for medical treatment.
Inspector Anuj Nautiyal, who led the operation, said, "When our team signalled the suspects to stop, they retaliated with gunfire. We had no option but to return fire and arrest them. The duo will be taken into custody and interrogated once discharged from the hospital."
He added that the accused had recently committed a murder in Rohtak as part of an ongoing war and are shooters of the Himanshu Bhau gang. Their presence in Delhi was confirmed through surveillance, prompting a successful operation.
Officials said further questioning will help uncover more about the Himanshu Bhau gang's activities and ongoing inter-gang rivalries.
In a separate operation just days earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) and Sunlight Colony police apprehended Lalit alias Nepali, a criminal wanted in over two dozen cases, following a shootout near Sarai Kale Khan.
