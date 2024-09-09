ETV Bharat / state

2 Children Die, 9 Injured As Vehicle Carrying School Students Overturns In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): A tragic road accident occurred in Phalodi district near Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Monday morning when a Bolero camper carrying children of a private school overturned, resulting in the deaths of two young students and injuries to several others.

The incident happened on Padiyal Road as the vehicle was taking students to the Ranisar-based Desert Public School. The sudden overturning of the camper caused widespread panic among the children, and nearby residents immediately rushed to the scene to offer assistance.

Emergency services were alerted, and injured children were promptly taken to the local hospital.

According to CMHO Dr Abhishek Agarwal, two children died in the accident. Bhojasar police SHO Dalpat Singh Chaudhary said nine injured were brought to the hospital. Two of them have been referred to Jodhpur.