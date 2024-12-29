Car Catches Fire After Colliding With Truck In Korba, 2 Charred To Death

Korba: Two youths were charred to death in a fire that broke out following a collision between a car and a truck on Ambikapur-Katghora National Highway in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday night, police said.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and after a lot of effort, the bodies were taken out of the damaged car and the flames were doused. Search is on for the truck driver who absconded after the accident and a case has been registered in this connection, police said.

The mishap took place near Chotiya toll plaza under Bango police station area. The impact of collision was so severe that the speeding truck overturned while the car caught fire. Two persons, who were seated inside the car, could not escape as the door had got locked and they failed to break open the window glass.

Soon Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari, ASP USV Chauhan, Katghora SDOP and other police officers reached the spot along with the fire department team. "The rescue operation continued for around four hours. Finally, the two bodies were recovered. Further investigations are underway", Pankaj Singh, SDOP, Katghora said.

Meanwhile, the incident resulted in a massive traffic congestion on the highway. Police said the deceased have been identified as Shivam Singh and his friend Vikas Lakra, residents of Kedarpur in Ambikapur. They were heading towards Katgora from Ambikapur when the collision occurred.

Police informed the family members of the deceased after which, they reached the spot late at night. According to the family members, Shivam had recently passed out from Raipur Law University and was practising as an advocate while Vikas Lakra owns a petrol pump in Ambikapur. They said the duo had left for Gopalpur in Korba from Ambikapur in a car for some petrol pump related work.

Since the two bodies are completely charred, DNA tests will be conducted for validating their identities after which, the bodies will be handed over to the family once legal formalities are completed, police said.