2 BSF Jawans Injured In Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

BSF road-opening party had left their camp for a search operation when Naxalites set off an IED. Two injured jawans are being hospitalised.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

Narayanpur: Two jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured after Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday.

Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said the incident took place this morning while a BSF road-opening party had left its camp near Garpa village for a search operation. The jawans were patrolling in the area and were somewhere between their camp and the village, when Naxalites set off the IED, leaving two of the jawans injured, the SP added.

The injured jawans were taken to the camp by others, from where they are being shifted to the hospital.

The incident occurred a day after two CoBRA jawans were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Putkel forests of Bijapur district.

Incidents of IED blasts and recovery in Naxal-affected districts of Bastar in 2025:

  • January 16: Two CoBRA jawans injured after Naxals set off an IED in Bijapur.
  • January 12: Two policemen were injured in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Bijapur district. The jawans had gone out for area domination in the forests of Jagur village when a pressure IED went off.
  • January 11: Four IEDs planted by Naxalites were recovered in Narayanpur district.
  • January 9: Security forces recovered two IEDs planted by Naxalites in Bijapur district.
  • January 7: A 10 kg IED planted by Naxalites recovered in Sukma district.
  • January 6: CRPF team recovered an IED weighing about 20 to 22 kg in Bijapur district.
  • January 6: Naxalites blew up a vehicle with an IED blast in Bijapur district, killing six DRG jawans and a civilian driver.
  • January 1: 10 IEDs planted by Naxalites were recovered in Bijapur district.

