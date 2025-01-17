ETV Bharat / state

2 BSF Jawans Injured In Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Two jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured after Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday.

Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said the incident took place this morning while a BSF road-opening party had left its camp near Garpa village for a search operation. The jawans were patrolling in the area and were somewhere between their camp and the village, when Naxalites set off the IED, leaving two of the jawans injured, the SP added.

The injured jawans were taken to the camp by others, from where they are being shifted to the hospital.