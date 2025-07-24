2 Branch Managers Held Among 18 In Rs 5.5 Cr Bank Loan Fraud In Gujarat

Dahod: A major bank loan fraud has been unearthed in two branches of State Bank of India (SBI) in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Thursday. Eighteen people, including two branch managers, were arrested for allegedly obtaining loans worth Rs 5.5 crore by submitting forged documents, they added.
According to police, the two managers allegedly worked in connivance with agents to forge and inflate salary slips and documents of 29 people to obtain loans.
The arrested managers have been identified as Gurmeet Bedi, who was then posted at the main branch in Manekchowk, and Manish Gawale, who was at the Station Road branch.
Fraud Revealed During Audit
The case surfaced after gross irregularities in loan disbursement was found in the audit, prompting the current managers of both branches to lodge complaints at two police stations in Dahod. One FIR was lodged at A Division police station against 20 people, including the then manager Gurmeet Bedi and the other at B Division police station, naming the then manager Manish Gawale and 11 others.
Gurmeet Bedi had sanctioned loans worth Rs 4.75 crore during his tenure between 2022 to 2024 and Manish Gawale had sanctioned loans amounting to Rs 82 lakh during 2021 to 2024.
Two FIRs Lodged
After irregularities were detected during the bank's audit, the current chief manager of Manek Chowk branch Deepak Pawar lodged a complaint at A Division police station and manager of Station Road branch, Nitin Gopiram Pudiar, lodged a complaint at B Division police station.
Salary slips of people working as peons or drivers were forged showing them as clerks or government employees of other categories. Also, people earning much lower salaries were included.
Bank Suffered Huge Loss Due to Fraudulent Loans: Police
The accused committed fraud by submitting forged documents showing higher salaries and eligibility. The managers sanctioned loans without checking the documents that should have been properly verified, causing huge financial loss to the bank, Jagdish Bhandari, deputy superintendent of police, Dahod said
"Fraudulent loans were sanctioned during the tenures of the two managers and further investigation is underway. Presently, a few borrowers have been nabbed and search is on for others", Bhandari added.
