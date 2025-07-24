ETV Bharat / state

2 Branch Managers Held Among 18 In Rs 5.5 Cr Bank Loan Fraud In Gujarat

Dahod: A major bank loan fraud has been unearthed in two branches of State Bank of India (SBI) in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Thursday. Eighteen people, including two branch managers, were arrested for allegedly obtaining loans worth Rs 5.5 crore by submitting forged documents, they added.

According to police, the two managers allegedly worked in connivance with agents to forge and inflate salary slips and documents of 29 people to obtain loans.

The arrested managers have been identified as Gurmeet Bedi, who was then posted at the main branch in Manekchowk, and Manish Gawale, who was at the Station Road branch.

Fraud Revealed During Audit

The case surfaced after gross irregularities in loan disbursement was found in the audit, prompting the current managers of both branches to lodge complaints at two police stations in Dahod. One FIR was lodged at A Division police station against 20 people, including the then manager Gurmeet Bedi and the other at B Division police station, naming the then manager Manish Gawale and 11 others.

Gurmeet Bedi had sanctioned loans worth Rs 4.75 crore during his tenure between 2022 to 2024 and Manish Gawale had sanctioned loans amounting to Rs 82 lakh during 2021 to 2024.