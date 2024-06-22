ETV Bharat / state

2 Booked For Attempting Extortion By Threatening Sexual Abuse Case Against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

By PTI

Published : Jun 22, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is under police custody on the charge of sexually assaulting several women.

Two individuals were booked for allegedly trying to extort money from JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him.
Holenarasipura(Karnataka): A JD(S) worker and his kin were booked for allegedly trying to extort money from party MLC Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him, police said.

The complaint was filed by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar on Friday based on which an FIR was registered against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law.

Chethan too lodged a police complaint on Friday, accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him. Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women.

In the complaint, Shivakumar alleged that Chethan became his friend and started working for the 'Suraj Revanna Brigade'. Recently, Chethan asked for money to meet family expenses but when Shivakumar refused, the accused threatened to lodge a police complaint, accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.

Shivakumar claimed that Chethan demanded Rs 5 crore and later it was reduced to Rs 2 crore. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law.

