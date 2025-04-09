2 Arrested In Fatehpur Triple Murder Case After Police Encounter

Fatehpur: Police on Wednesday arrested the two main accused in the Fatehpur triple murder case after an encounter near Barkatpur on the Premnagar-Budhwan road in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The arrested men, Piyush Singh and Sajjan Singh, were injured during the crossfire and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Both were shot in the leg.

On Tuesday morning, Vinod Singh alias Pappu, district vice president of the Kisan Union (Tikait group), his son Abhay, and his younger brother Anoop Singh were killed while they were traveling on a bike. The attackers, who were riding a tractor, opened fire and killed all three on the spot.

Following the incident, tension spread in the village, and local residents protested against the police. In response, a heavy police force was deployed to maintain peace.

SP Dhawal Jaiswal confirmed that six people were named in the FIR, including former village head Munnu Singh. Ten police teams were formed to catch the accused. While checking vehicles near Badluwapur turn in the Khaga Kotwali area, police tried to stop a suspicious Scorpio car. The men inside fired at the officers. In the exchange of fire, both Piyush and Sajjan were injured and captured. Weapons, a car, and mobile phones were recovered from them.

All six accused named in the FIR are now in police custody. Meanwhile, BSP leader Mayawati commented on social media, saying, “Crimes like this show how common oppression and injustice have become in UP. The government must act strongly, and the victims must get timely justice.