2 Arrested In Bihar For Duping Investors Of Rs 4,000 Cr In Hyderabad

Patna: Police have unearthed a Rs 4,000 crore investment fraud and two persons were arrested in this connection from Danapur in Patna on Sunday.

Telangana Police have brought the accused, Sushma Raj and Ravindra Kumar Singh, from Bihar to Hyderabad, officials said.

Danapur police station in-charge PK Bhardwaj said a fraud amounting to Rs 4000 crore occurred in a company in Hyderabad. Telangana Police have arrested two accused with the help of Danapur Police, he said.

"Telangana Police have arrested Sushma Raj and Ravindra Kumar Singh from flat number 1305 of Venus Parataija Apartment in relation to a fraud case of Rs 4000 crore. Telangana Police took them to Hyderabad on transit remand and they will be produced before a magistrate," PK Bhardwaj, SHO, Danapur said. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999.

According to the police, around Rs 8,30,910 in cash, six passports, 10 mobile phones, many credit cards, three passbooks, 16 identity cards, eight watches and gold and diamond ornaments have been recovered from the duo.

Police said that the accused had cheated investors in the name of a Hyderabad-based company by promising them of high returns. Based on complaints by depositors, Hyderabad Police took action and the accused were arrested from Bihar.