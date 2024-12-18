ETV Bharat / state

2 Army Men Killed In Bikaner Firing Range Blast

Bikaner: Two soldiers were killed while loading ammunition in a tank during a training exercise in the north camp of Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday, officials said.

In the incident, another soldier was seriously injured, they said. The charger exploded while they were loading the ammunition, said Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma.

The injured has been admitted to the military hospital in Suratgarh. Soon after the incident, the army officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter. A team from Mahajan police station has also reached the spot. Mahajan Police Station Officer Kashyap Singh confirmed the accident and said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

"Three soldiers were practising with the tank. Ashutosh Mishra and Jitendra died in the explosion," Circle Officer Lunkaransar (Bikaner) Narendra Kumar Poonia said. The injured soldier has been taken to the hospital for treatment.